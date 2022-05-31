Eat & Drink
One of Toronto's most famous restaurants is becoming an Earls

It looks like one of the most famous restaurants in Toronto's culinary scene is going to be making way for a location of chain restaurant Earls.

Lee at King and Portland will soon be gone and will be replaced by an Earls according to a press release.

The restaurant is named for its iconic leader Susur Lee, who aside from helming the renowned spot is also known for his many TV appearances, including ones on shows like Iron Chef.

In addition to the King and Portland location, there will also be another new location, Earls Manulife Centre, that will open later. A previously announced Yorkdale location is also opening up.

That will mean that Earls, which has been in business for 40 years, will have over 70 locations in North America.

Both the King and Portland and the Manulife locations should be outfitted with patios, and new menu items should be available.

The already existing Earls at King and York will also be majorly renovated to become "Earls Financial District."

"We've had such a great response to our brand in the Toronto market and we are incredibly proud to be able to open two more locations in the downtown core and ultimately reach more customers," says Earls chief brand officer Kristin Vekteris. "Each downtown location will have a completely distinct design."

These distinct designs are designed to make individual Earls restaurants seem less like a chain and more like distinct restaurants with their own personalities that correspond to the community. This means they're enlisting local artists to create works for the new Toronto locations.

Earls Yorkdale should be opening spring 2023, King and Portland should be opening fall 2023, and Manulife should be opening early 2024.

