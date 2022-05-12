7 hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend

There are a lot of new restaurants in Toronto to choose from this week, like an Asian night market or a new spot serving crafty Peruvian fusion meals. Whatever you're into, there's an option out there for you.

Here are some hot new restaurants to try in Toronto this weekend.

This highly anticipated Asian restaurant in the Annex has a night market vibe and a range of sharable food. It's open late too with plenty of libations such as soju, baiju and sake on the drink menu.

From the same owners as MARBL comes a seafood spot on King West in the old Four Your Eyes Only strip club space. Expect a raw bar with crab, oysters and other shelfish, pricey cocktails and the usual neighbourhood vibe.

This Parkdale newcomer might be the next go-to spot in Toronto for Peruvian fusion. On the menu are a dazzling selection of seafood dishes like grouper and octopus ceviche, marinated octopus and garlic wine shrimp risotto. They have a full cocktail and drink list too.

Scarborough is now home to another Armenian bakery where you can find fresh cheese pies and zaatar. There's all kinds of Armenian pizza here topped with minced meat, vegetables and a variety of herbs.

This Lower Ossington snack bar could be the ideal spot to socialize and grab drinks with friends after work. Open 4 p.m. till late, they offer an extensive rotating snack menu with bites like fried artichoke, duck liver crostini and oysters along with an endless list of cocktail, wine and beer options.

With two locations in Markham and Scarborough, it's about time Honeymoon Dessert opened its first downtown Toronto location in Chinatown. The chain serves up a colourful selection of Asian desserts like mango milk custard, cashew peanut soup and several different types of mochi.

It may be easy to pass by this Little Italy spot without knowing it, illuminated by a single overhead light at night. Don't be fooled though, this takeout sushi counter offers some of the finest fish in the city.