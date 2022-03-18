Toronto's iconic ice cream shops are opening for the season

Ice cream shops in Toronto are opening up for the summer season this weekend, and some of them are truly iconic.

Tom's Dairy Freeze and Dairy Cream are some of the oldest of the old school parlours around town, and they're both opening up for summer business this weekend on March 18.

It feels especially fitting considering the recent blast of warm weather we've had that's got people out on patios and enjoying the sunshine without the heaviest winter coats.

Tom's Dairy Freeze and Dairy Cream are both known for their soft serve, and Dairy Cream makes funnel cakes that put theme parks to shame.

Tom's will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day going forward. Dairy Cream opened at noon on March 18, and notes that to begin with some scoop flavours won't be available right away.

Much newer seasonal gelato and granita spot Futura is opening a little later on March 24, and will only be serving gelato to start. Their opening hours will be 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday.

Some ice cream shops are open year round, but when the ones that close down for the winter season come back, it's cause for celebration.

Just be aware that when it comes to Tom's and Dairy Cream, lineups are known to form, so if you're excited about that first hit of soft serve of the summer just remember to be patient and kind to staff.