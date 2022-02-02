10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto kicked off 2022 with a food hall and a new arrival serving AYCE Japanese sukiyaki. Comfort food abounded this January—we also got hoagies, burgers and stuffed patties.

Here are new restaurants in Toronto that opened in January.

Montreal’s Indian chain for tandoori fried chicken sandwiches and butter chicken poutine has just landed. SpiceBros first Toronto location is now open by Bloor and Islington.

This food hall is now up and running in Baldwin Village with a trio of new businesses to try. Try A Bite of Sichuan for Chengdu-inspired street food, Three Kingdoms Pizza for guokui and Fortune Tea for boba that goes light on the sugar.

Move over Danone, a new era of drinkable yogurt is here. This food truck-turned-store is now open at the base of a McCaul Street condo with healthy fermented yogurt drinks featuring Asian ingredients. Keep an eye out for the secret bar in the back.

Silver Star Boulevard just got this new spot for Japanese sukiyaki a few days ago. The best part: it’s All You Can Eat, meaning nonstop veggies and meat simmering in broth for the rest of winter.

Daily $10 meal deals will have you eating burgers all week at the Annex’s new hamburger joint. Burger Tribe replaces Knockout Chicken with a menu of just five burgers including Cheesy Doubles and the Bacon Bud.

Toronto loves its shawarma, so naturally we’re welcoming this Montreal transplant with open arms. This Lebanese chain has been around since 1986, with over 40 locations in the YUL. This Scarborough store marks its first in the GTA, but definitely not its last.

The swanky seafood restaurant that once resided inside Hotel X has reopened on Adelaide Street. It takes over the old space of the TIFF after-party fave Montecito.

The beloved corner store Nobrega’s is now a spot for salads and trout rice bowls to-go. The folks behind Taverne Bernhardte and Dreyfus are preserving some of the old Nobrega’s vibe with some variety store goods like matzo ball mix.

The team behind Hanmoto, Pinky’s Ca Phe and Pepper’s launched their new project for hoagies and cheesesteaks last week. Find it just next door to Seoul Shakers in Bloordale Village.

Kingston Road and Vic Park just got a destination for stuffed patties. Get their signature Pattylicious—stuffed with jerk chicken, coleslaw, cheese and their house sauce—or build your own.