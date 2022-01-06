Toronto restaurants are completely shutting down and not even offering takeout

A new wave of Toronto restaurants are choosing to shut down completely without even offering takeout or delivery, following a recent ban on indoor dining.

Some restaurants and bars chose to shut down until further notice before the holidays, but now that new restrictions are officially in place, even more Toronto businesses are opting to close temporarily.

New Greek restaurant Myth is one such restaurant that's closing for the time being, even though they have a sophisticated patio.

They closed their doors on Jan. 5 and are planning on reopening when indoor dining restrictions are lifted.

"In light of how fast this all happened, we are taking this moment to take care of our team and discuss whether or not patio service and/or take-out is the right decision for our brand," a spokesperson for the Myth team tells blogTO.

Reyna is also closing both their Toronto locations in Corktown and Yorkville temporarily. They've cancelled all reservations, and like Myth, are opting out of takeout and delivery, despite having patio space.

One of Toronto's oldest bars and live music venues had been offering takeout and delivery previously, but Wheatsheaf has now decided to close entirely for the time being. They also have a large patio.

"To support and follow the Ontario government's guidelines, the Wheatsheaf will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 5 to keep our guests and staff safe," a spokesperson for Wheatsheaf tells blogTO.

"With the Wheatsheaf being a live music venue, we decided it was right to close for the time being. We look forward to reopening on Jan. 27."

Rabbit! Rabbit! Rabbit! also had a patio in the past, but is similarly closing entirely for now without offering any takeout.

While restaurant group Oliver & Bonacini has kept many of its restaurants open for takeout, Canoe and Lena (which are situated within larger buildings) are also closed for the time being.