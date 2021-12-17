Toronto bars shutting down entirely until further notice out of an abundance of caution

In the wake of new restrictions announced for bars and restaurants in Ontario, some Toronto bars are choosing to shut down entirely.

The Greater Good announced simply that they would be closed until further notice.

The sprawling two-floor bar on Geary Ave. is known for its beer selection and arcade games, and houses a location of North of Brooklyn pizza that people can eat in-house. They also have a popular, relatively large side patio.

People have been reacting to the announcement post with praise, applauding the bar's decision.

"Always liked you, but love you even more! Way to put people first! Let us know how we can support you during this time," one person commented on the post.

"Thanks for caring about your staff and community," wrote another.

"Always respect a decision to keep staff and patrons safe," someone else commented. "Hope to be back soon when you're ready."

Others say they're "the best" and "smart," a few people sending love and wishing the bar a happy holiday.

While the bar reopened in summer 2020 after March 2020's mandatory temporary closure, the last time they notified people they'd be closing until further notice was November 2020.

It was a long six months before finally announcing they'd reopen outdoors again in June 2021. The next month, they decided to reopen their main floor again, and had just reopened their second floor arcade area two months ago in October.

The bar was open with a 2 a.m. last call up until the sudden announcement of the temporary closure.

They're not the only bar choosing to make the decision, either: The Local abruptly announced they also will be closing temporarily out of caution.

An announcement post on Instagram from them cites "rising case numbers and uncertainty" as their reasoning.