10 heated and covered patios in Toronto now open for outdoor dining in January

Heated and covered patios in Toronto are where you'll be sitting if you still want to dine at a restaurant this month. While temperatures dip below zero most days, these winterized patios will help protect you from the cold.

Here are some heated and covered patios in Toronto now open for outdoor dining in January.

This Riverside bar and restaurant serves up cocktails, snacks and even Turkish brunch on a year-round patio that's fully heated, covered and festively decorated.

This totally heated, covered patio in Baldwin Village is open for walk-ins seven days a week so you can chow down on izakaya items like sushi in comfort.

Let snow sprinkle down on you, or head under a huge outdoor covering at this Bloordale spot for food and drinks. The patio is fully heated, and they have all the mulled wine and hot toddies you need to warm your bones.

Heaters, ample covering and lots of foliage mean the patio at this Entertainment District cocktail bar is still a steamy place to unwind with some nibbles and drinks like mint juleps and lychee martinis.

You'll feel like you're practically inside at this South Core steakhouse patio with sophisticated decor that includes lots of plants and even chandeliers. It's totally heated and covered, and you can call ahead to reserve.

The toasty patio at this Spanish restaurant in Leslieville is fully ensconced in wood, and has string lights for ambience and blazing heaters for warmth. Tuck into some tapas and let the night begin.

This covered and heated patio for tacos on St. Clair West might transport you to warmer climates, even if it's only in your imagination. If you're having trouble getting there in your mind, a margarita might help.

This patio for coffee and drinks in Leslieville has lots of space, a full high-ceilinged tent covering and lots of heat lamps so you can chill without being chilly.

A fully covered and private patio is ultra-charming and Parisian at this French restaurant on West Queen West where you can tuck into steak frites by candlelight.

A crisp pint of Guinness on this Etobicoke pub's heated and covered patio might just make this month passingly bearable, so keep calm and support this mainstay that's been around for over a decade.