Toronto restaurant that was a local favourite for Indian food has permanently closed

A restaurant in Toronto that was a local go-to for Indian food has shut its doors.

Cinamon Indian Bistro was located at 1966 Queen St. E. in the Beaches, but is now no longer open at that address.

They specialized in curry, offering qorma, madras, vindaloo, jhalfrezi, saag, xacutti and even British styles.

The restaurant also served typical Indian restaurant staples like butter chicken, lamb roganjosh and biryani, and was known for its intimate super small size.

According to owner Naveen Talwar, the restaurant closed at that location because the lease expired.

"We are looking for another place," Talwar tells blogTO, saying he's sorry people are missing his food.

The website for the restaurant has disappeared and their phone number is now disconnected.