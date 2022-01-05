The first Canadian location of the famous Carlo's Bakery is now open in Mississauga

Carlo's Bakery has been teasing the opening of a location near Toronto forever, and on Jan. 4 it finally softly opened in Port Credit.

The bakery opened with hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., which will be their regular hours from now on.

Carlo's Bakery is a New Jersey bakery with a history that dates back to 1910, and was the subject of the popular reality show Cake Boss along with beloved owner Buddy Valastro.

It's not our first taste of famous Carlo's cake, though: we've had cake "ATMs" dishing out Hoboken-style slices here in Toronto for a while now.

The new location in Mississauga offers much more than their signature cake, which comes in flavours like red velvet, carrot, cookies and cream, black and white, chocolate fudge and their famous rainbow.

The menu also includes items like lobster tail pastries, cannoli, rainbow cookies, black and white cookies, pies, donuts and cupcakes.

In addition to that, they've got Carlo's famous "mutz" (AKA mozzarella cheese) which the bakery has been making for over 50 years, and is made fresh daily at the Port Credit location. They use it to top pizza, and also put it in sandwiches with prosciutto cotto, mortadella, tomato or roasted red peppers.

The interior is also much more extravagant than any ATM: it's fully outfitted with a lengthy pastry case, a green wall with neon for selfies, a chandelier and a digital wall of screens.