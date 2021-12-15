Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
mcewan toronto

Grocery store at one of Toronto's busiest intersections has permanently closed

A Toronto location of a gourmet grocery store under the Mark McEwan umbrella just permanently closed, a couple months after the celeb chef's restaurants filed for creditor protection.

It became known in October after the filing that the Yonge and Bloor location of the boutique grocer would be closing.

That month, the store gradually began an extended shutdown while still remaining open to serve the area.

The last day open for the grocery store was Dec. 11, and McEwan group COO Eric McEwan does not know what will be replacing them.

"We do not know who or what will replace us," McEwan tells blogTO. "We're under the impression that it will not be another grocer as we're removing all equipment that could have aided in an easier transition."

The McEwan Group is planning on focusing on their seven other properties under their name. Locations of the McEwan grocery store remain open in the PATH and on Karl Fraser Rd.

Their catering division has also grown rapidly, according to McEwan, and they'll be focusing heavily on that going forward as well.

"Rather than brick and mortar outlets we've put a lot of efforts into our
e-commerce which will continue to be our focus for the immediate future," says McEwan.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

