Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tachi toronto

Simu Liu just stopped by a Toronto restaurant for a visit

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's stand-up sushi restaurant just got a visit from someone who's acted in the Marvel universe: Simu Liu.

The actor, who's also known for starring in Toronto-set Kim's Convenience, visited Tachi on Nov. 30.

Tachi is located inside Chef's Hall, and is known for its short-form stand-up omakase sushi experience.

In the photo, he's standing with COO of Sushi Maisaki Saito (the group that runs Tachi) Kamen Sun, who was actually having her last day there at the time.

Still, she let blogTO in on the fact that Simu Liu was first introduced to Tachi by Jeremy Lin two years ago back when he was playing with the Raptors, and that Liu does personally like the restaurant.

Liu arrived at Tachi around 1 p.m. and Sun says that sushi is one of his favourite foods.

Lead photo by

Tachi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Simu Liu just stopped by a Toronto restaurant for a visit

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Tim Hortons locations in Ontario are in a hiring crisis not even Timbiebs hype can solve

Toronto bar that closed after dispute with landlord has found a new home

Toronto diner that opened in 1951 permanently closes after landlord locks the doors

This hidden bulk food store in Toronto has been family-run for 50 years

Restaurant permanently closes its Toronto location due to staffing woes

People are already reselling their expensive Timbiebs merch for hundreds of dollars