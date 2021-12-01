Simu Liu just stopped by a Toronto restaurant for a visit

Toronto's stand-up sushi restaurant just got a visit from someone who's acted in the Marvel universe: Simu Liu.

The actor, who's also known for starring in Toronto-set Kim's Convenience, visited Tachi on Nov. 30.

Tachi is located inside Chef's Hall, and is known for its short-form stand-up omakase sushi experience.

Tokyo's famous stand up sushi has arrived in #Toronto. Tachi has a premium omakase menu that you eat standing-up, and in less than 30 minutes #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/g5dekXGsas — blogTO (@blogTO) December 4, 2018

In the photo, he's standing with COO of Sushi Maisaki Saito (the group that runs Tachi) Kamen Sun, who was actually having her last day there at the time.

Still, she let blogTO in on the fact that Simu Liu was first introduced to Tachi by Jeremy Lin two years ago back when he was playing with the Raptors, and that Liu does personally like the restaurant.

Liu arrived at Tachi around 1 p.m. and Sun says that sushi is one of his favourite foods.