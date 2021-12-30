Toronto's newest restaurant only has three items on its menu

Toronto just got a new restaurant that only has three sandwiches on the menu so far.

DAM Sandwiches is named for the initials of the three friends that opened it: Dong Soo Eum, Aidan MacDowall and Miguel Arguello.

The trio have been working together for years at restaurants Hanmoto, Pinky's Ca Phe and Seoul Shakers, but recently they've been striking out on their own with a new project.

"The three of us wanted to do something together," MacDowall tells blogTO.

The friends started doing a pop-up series together at craft beer bar Laylow, beginning their planning process while in lockdown. They would serve options like brisket, rib and choripan sandwiches.

They were originally going to stay even more stripped down with just one sandwich offering, but the ideas just kept coming.

"We like to keep things simple," says MacDowall. "Just give the best product we can without having a million options or a mountain of toppings."

DAM soft opened Dec. 23 with their tight list of three sandwiches on the menu, plus corn bread for $4 served with whipped butter and Corn Pops.

The three sandwiches are brisket ($12), chorizo ($10) and carnitas ($11).

The brisket sandwich comes with morita mayo, Hickory Sticks and rajas (made with chiles). The chorizo sandwich has Mexican chorizo, onion, pepper, chimichurri and cilantro, and the carnitas sandwich has whole pig carnitas, pickled veg and guac.

Though they're starting small with the menu, things are bound to expand soon, starting with a section of the menu for specials that "should have some interesting stuff soon" according to MacDowall.

You should be able to get their sandwiches for delivery on Uber Eats. Located at 363A Oakwood Ave.

DAM has daily hours from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.