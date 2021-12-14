Christmas dinner takeout and delivery in Toronto for 2021 includes lots of good options that will save you the trouble of cooking at home.

Here are some Christmas dinner meals you can get for delivery or pickup in Toronto this year.

A holiday festive feast at home from this glitzy Financial District restaurant is available for pickup Dec. 24 and 25 with an option of turkey or prime rib roast for an entree, plus brioche, sunchoke and truffle soup, a range of salads and sides, and a chocolate praline yule log for dessert. You can also optionally add on their famous "King's Cake."

A holiday platter from this Junction seafood restaurant includes a one-and-a-half pound poached lobster, poached shrimp, tuna tataki, hot smoked trout, house cured gravlax, smoked salmon schmear, devilled eggs with trout roe and vegetable crudites with green goddess dressing.

A holiday turkey to go package from this Beaches restaurant includes carved maple brined Ontario turkey, gravy, cheddar and chive whipped potatoes, green beans, arugula salad and roasted butternut squash, sage and apple brioche stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pie.

Dundas West has this Italian restaurant doing a Christmas dinner hamper with a three-pound boneless prime rib roast, celeriac and potato gratin, heirloom carrots, Castelfranco salad and hen of the woods mushrooms. You can also optionally add on a lasagna tray and a bergamot meringue pie.

Yorkville has this pub that's doing a "ready to reheat" holiday takeout menu with options like smoked tomato soup, confit duck rillette, harissa spiced kale salad, turkey and roasted chestnut roulade, confit of Atlantic salmon, Beef Wellington, squash and truffle ricotta, and sticky toffee pudding.

Head to North York to grab an epic holiday sushi container that contains four miso soups, edamame, salmon sashimi salad, assorted sushi, miso avocado roll, sesame bomb, crunch scallop roll, and oshi in salmon, saba, plum and basil varieties.

Options like charcuterie, tourtiere, and a full-on turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffing, corn, peas, carrots and dinner rolls are available from this High Park restaurant. They also have apple and chocolate pies.

The signature holiday four-course bento available from this South Core restaurant includes their aburi oshi sushi, Red Wave roll, Miku roll and green tea opera cake.

Christmas dinner box kits from this restaurant in Don Mills are available for pickup and feed up to four. Boxes include whole tandoori chicken or veggie "meat loaf" plus sides ike ginger tandoori carrots, ghee mashed potatoes, butter makhani gravy and naan focaccia, as well as a rasmalai tiramisu sheet cake for dessert.

This restaurant and grocer near Yonge and Eglinton is offering holiday meal boxes with turkey or Beef Wellington, plus sides and desserts like banoffee pie. They also have prepared meals you can finish at home.