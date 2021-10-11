Toronto just got its first spot for highway-style fries and poutine

Many people who have driven out to cottage country know the best fries are found along the side of the highway, but now Toronto has a chip truck pop-up so us city folks can satisfy our salty cravings.

It all started in 2016 when friends Patrick Lo, Zachary Muir-Vavrina, Paul Parolin and Chris Solomon created a web series documenting an attempt to try every chip truck along the Trans-Canada Highway.

They attached a vintage airstream trailer they lovingly nicknamed Frita to the back of a truck, and their journey began.

The series had a vintage "Heritage Minutes" type feel itself, with grainy footage and a wholesome vibe. There were six episodes of the show, and an Instagram account cataloguing it all, that went dark around 2017 after that sixth finale episode.

Then, in July 2021, something magical happened: the account was revived.

"To celebrate the anniversary of our tasty adventure we've got something special frying up," Fryway posted cryptically to Instagram on July 9.

They later posted they were "sharpening the old sweet steel" with video of a knife being sharpened, and other teasers along these lines.

Things stayed mysterious until they posted in late July that they'd be doing a pop-up behind Red Canoe on Dundas West on Aug. 21 and 22, finally slinging fries of their own.

They announced that they'd be using their accumulated wisdom to create the perfect highway-style fries, which they describe as mashed-potato-y on the inside, and crispy on the outside. The pop-up even had a cut-out you stick your face through like a roadside attraction.

In addition to classic fries and gravy, they also serve poutine made with Fromagerie St-Albert curds. For that very first pop-up, they sold out.

Their next pop-up was Sept. 26 at People's Pint, and they just recently posted a photo of what appears to be Woodhouse, making it seem like that might be the next pit stop on their Toronto-wide fry-slinging "road trip."