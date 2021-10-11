Toronto restaurant will no longer open Saturdays so staff can have better quality of life

A restaurant in Toronto is no longer going to operate on what is generally the busiest day of the week in an effort to improve the quality of life of its staff.

Pompette, a restaurant that opened at the corner of College and Clinton last summer, announced the decision on Instagram over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

In a corresponding move, the restaurant revealed they'll now be open on Mondays starting later this month.

The decision to swap days of the week will undoubtedly change the mix of customers who enter through the restaurant's doors.

Weekends in Little Italy attract a different mix of clientele than they do during the week, with the latter drawing more local residents unlike the hordes of people looking to party that might frequent the neighbourhood on Saturdays.

It's a move somewhat reminiscent of a decision Dundas West restaurant Bar Vendetta made in 2019 when owner Jen Agg announced they weren't planning on opening on Fridays or Saturdays because they wanted to be more of a "regular neighbourhood restaurant."