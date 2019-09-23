This new Toronto restaurant doesn't want to open on weekends

Toronto restaurants can have some pretty odd hours, from 24/7 to just lunch service, but the newest spot in the city is breaking the mold by closing on Fridays and Saturdays.

Then again, Jen Agg has always been known for doing things her own way. Her newest project, a pasta and wine bar named Bar Vendetta, just recently opened in the old Black Hoof space, but with a caveat: no service on Friday or Saturday.

"First of all, it's really nice to be able to start any restaurant at five days a week," Agg wrote in an email. "It gives us a chance to really bond as a team and ensures everyone gets two days to recover — openings are INTENSE.

Don’t forget we are closed Fridays and Saturdays (for now!) so you gotta come see us on a school night! — Jen Agg (@TheBlackHoof) September 16, 2019

"I came up with closing Fridays and Saturdays because I want to build Bar Vendetta as a regular neighbourhood restaurant that also really appeals to restaurant workers (most of whom are probably working weekends)," she continues.

"It's taking the Hoof's schedule (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays) one step further. It's not forever, but for now, it's pretty awesome." At the moment, Bar Vendetta is open Sunday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.

When asked if customers have been responding well to not being able to dine on prime Friday and Saturday nights, Agg replies, "Overwhelmingly so. It’s been amazing."