Toronto's popular egg sandwich spot has suddenly expanded to three locations

Toronto loves egg sandwiches, which is evident from the rise of a local spot that's expanded to open two more locations in quick succession.

Egg Club soft opened their first location near Yonge and Dundas at 88 Dundas East on Sept. 10, 2020, and now just a little over a year later they also have locations at 5423 and 531 Yonge in Toronto.

They've become known in the city for their affordable prices and BLTs, as well as their sandwiches in general.

Their second location opened June 3, 2021, and their third opened just a few months later on Sept. 15, 2021. Egg Club celebrated the opening of their their third location at 5423 Yonge by offering free delivery on Uber Eats from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.

"We three partners, Jason, Tim, and Jun, used to work for a fine dining restaurant, but it never resonated with us as we became more aware that we do not like the idea that you have to be rich to deserve a quality meal," one of the partners at Egg Club tells blogTO.

"Our motivation for opening more stores comes from, most undeniably, our customers and them asking if we are going open a store close to them. We were sad to see our customers driving all day downtown. We wanted to come to them, not them coming to us."

Egg Club's sandwiches are inspired by egg sandwiches in Japan, stuffing fluffy eggs into even fluffier shokupan bread. They also stuff folded hashbrowns with mashed potato for a snack that's a little different.

They're large and filling considering the price, so they've become a hit with students at Ryerson near their original location, and folks generally looking for a hearty meal for under $10.

Other Toronto spots like Wonder Egg also makes egg sandwiches in a very similar style.