Korean restaurant famous for breaded meat opening its first Toronto location

A Korean restaurant for fast food that's never had a location within Toronto limits will soon be opening its first in the city.

Brown Donkatsu's new location will still be in North York, but technically it's in Toronto compared to the other location they've been operating for several years in Markham.

The restaurant serves exactly what it sounds like: donkatsu, a pounded, breaded fried meat dish often served with rice and some kind of sauce. They also serve ramen and donburi, and other dishes such as cheese stick, yakisoba and snow cheese.

The Brown Donkatsu franchise actually originated in Korea in 1986, and the first Canadian location opened in 2016 in Markham on Highway 7 East. The new location will be opening at 6024 Yonge St. on Oct. 12.

On Oct. 12, 13 and 14 they'll be open for takeout only and will be doing a buy one, get one free grand opening special where you can purchase any main katsu dish and get a second main katsu dish for free.

They'll open for dine-in after that, and on Oct. 15, 16 and 17 if you spend $20 you get a coupon for a free appetizer during your next visit, excluding the cheese stick katsu.

The restaurant has also indicated on social media that they have plans for a Thornhill location.