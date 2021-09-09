Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
whisky cocktails toronto

10 whisky cocktails in Toronto everyone should try

Whisky cocktails in Toronto are something everyone should try, even if your preference is usually for clear spirits. Whisky has surprising layers of depth and dimension, whether it's in a cool classic drink or a refreshing sipper that just might surprise you.

Here are some places in Toronto you need to visit that are serving whisky cocktails you need to try at least once.

Zitto Zitto Taverna

Bourbon is infused with lime leaf at this Italian restaurant in Little Italy to create the Erba Garden, which also has dry curacao, lemon, absinthe and amaro.

Sofia

This swanky Italian restaurant in Yorkville is serving up their take on a Boulevardier: the Boulevardi, made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, Fernet Branca, Campari, cherry liqueur and green chartreuse. 

Atai Bistro

Dundas West has this French-Morrocan bistro that serves a spiced but refreshing cocktail called an Aube Marocaine made with bourbon, mint, spice syrup, Moroccan tea and Peychaud's bitters.

Beverley Hotel

The rooftop patio at this Queen West hotel that's currently being operated by Ration Food Lab is serving a cocktail called Jordan's Cottage that's made with Islay scotch, balsam fir, amaretto and LNE's Nostaglic Bitters.

Grey Tiger

Located in Bloordale, this cocktail bar serves a magical cocktail called a Mirror Centaur with a list of ingredients that feels like a witch's spell: rye, mezcal, bianco vermouth, sake, Benedictine, rhubarb gin liqueur and black tea bitters.

Prohibition Social House

Head to this Riverside pub to get your hands on The Good Fella. This cocktail is a combination of Basil Hayden's dark rye, Hennessy VS, vanilla syrup and chocolate bitters served in a cedar-smoked glass.

Marben

From this restaurant on Wellington in the King West area, the Like Elvis cocktail combines blended scotch whisky, Calvados, fernet, Dubonnet, and fresh mint. Named for Elvis because it's that smooth, the scotch whisky serves to bring all the other ingredients together.

BarChef

Known for elaborate gastronomic cocktails, this Queen West bar serves a popular and intensely luxurious $50 vanilla hickory-smoked Manhattan. Their signature since 2008, it's made with Crown Royal Special Reserve, vanilla infused brandy, cherry and vanilla bitters that have been aged for three months, hickory smoked syrup, smoked hickory and vanilla.

Shameful Tiki Room

Feel like you're escaping Toronto at this Parkdale bar with a Take A Flight Tonight, which includes blended whisky, Benedictine, lime, pineapple, house coconut cream, and Amaro Lucano.

Stock TC

This restaurant and cafe near Yonge and Eglinton serves a riff on The Last Word called The Final Chapter made with bourbon, green chartreuse, maraschino and lemon. Warm, bold and just a little sweet.

