Tim Hortons' wonky smile cookies are back for 2021

Tim Hortons' iconic smile cookies are back for 2021, and they're here to do what they do best: make people smile with their imperfect appearance and delicious taste while raising money for worthy causes.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the annual week-long campaign, and it will once again see 100 per cent of the proceeds from the sales of chocolate chunk cookies donated to local charities and community groups.

The campaign has raised over $65 million across North America since its inagural year in 1996, according to Tim Hortons, and it raised a record $10.56 million in 2020 alone.

This year, from Sept. 13 to 19, all proceeds from smile cookies will go towards supporting 625 different charities and groups in communities across the country.

The charities, chosen by Tim Hortons restaurant owners, include hospitals, community care organizations, food banks and schools.

"Every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners and their team members are so excited to decorate our delicious chocolate chunk cookies with blue eyes and pink smiles so we can support hundreds of different charities across Canada," said Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons, in a statement.

"With the help of our guests, we're hoping to make this the most successful Smile Cookie campaign in Tim Hortons history."

Beyond raising money for charity, smile cookies are notorious for making people laugh thanks to their often messy, distorted, wonky icing faces, so be sure to snap and share a picture of your one-of-a-kind cookie before devouring every last bite.