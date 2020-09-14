Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
smile cookies 2020

Tim Hortons smile cookies are back for 2020 and they're just as imperfect as ever

The 2020 version of smile cookies from Tim Hortons are here. These cookies are worshipped here in Canada like so many perfectly imperfect things that just make sense to us: milk in bags, toonies, Kraft Dinner with ketchup.

They're now back this week for a limited time from September 14 - 20.

Perhaps the only thing Canadians love more than the fact that the cookies are delicious and support local charities is the haphazard way in which they always seem to be decorated.

Some cookies are pretty on point this year, but some have a slight case of the Mondays as they go into their big week.

Canadians don't care, though: they just want to crunch into those cute cookies as much as possible while they still can.

In fact, there's a going opinion in some circles that the smile cookies are definitely better than the average Tim Hortons cookie offering.

Some people are even still reminiscing over hilarious smile cookies from years ago.

Most Tim Hortons locations in Toronto are supporting Children's Breakfast Club through the sale of smile cookies. The charity serves over 5,000 healthy meals a week in communities across Southern Ontario.

Chris Cards

