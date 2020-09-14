Tim Hortons smile cookies are back for 2020 and they're just as imperfect as ever
The 2020 version of smile cookies from Tim Hortons are here. These cookies are worshipped here in Canada like so many perfectly imperfect things that just make sense to us: milk in bags, toonies, Kraft Dinner with ketchup.
They're now back this week for a limited time from September 14 - 20.
ours were clearly made fresh! #SmileCookie pic.twitter.com/kYcCSokr57— brielle (@itgirIrina) September 14, 2020
Perhaps the only thing Canadians love more than the fact that the cookies are delicious and support local charities is the haphazard way in which they always seem to be decorated.
My #SmileCookie has a #caseofthemondays. I feel ya Smile Cookie, I feel ya. pic.twitter.com/fBS032EBck— Karina ✨ (@kat52_) September 14, 2020
Some cookies are pretty on point this year, but some have a slight case of the Mondays as they go into their big week.
Got my #SmileCookie from @TimHortons this morning.... Actually I got 3, and it definately won't be the last 3 I get! pic.twitter.com/1ky406sllk— Gail Edgeworth (@gaileredge) September 14, 2020
Canadians don't care, though: they just want to crunch into those cute cookies as much as possible while they still can.
Only way to do it at Tim Hortons. #SmileCookie #TimHortons pic.twitter.com/MCEV6sMPZ0— Andy (@ABDB89) September 10, 2020
In fact, there's a going opinion in some circles that the smile cookies are definitely better than the average Tim Hortons cookie offering.
I will never forget my #smilecookie frown cookie from a couple years ago. pic.twitter.com/sXMfuVTeNa— tvliQuid (@tvliQuidGG) September 14, 2020
Some people are even still reminiscing over hilarious smile cookies from years ago.
Most Tim Hortons locations in Toronto are supporting Children's Breakfast Club through the sale of smile cookies. The charity serves over 5,000 healthy meals a week in communities across Southern Ontario.
Join the conversation Load comments