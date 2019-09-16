Eat & Drink
tim hortons smile cookies

Tim Hortons smile cookies are hilariously messed up again this year

It's everyone's favourite time of year again and I'm not talking about the Christmas holidays — I'm talking about the time of year when Canadians post hilarious photos of their messed up Tim Hortons smile cookies

Tim Hortons just launched its annual fall smile cookie fundraising campaign, and with it come the photos of the distorted, wonky icing faces we've all come to know and love. 

The cookies cost $1 a piece and all the proceeds go to local charities, so it's a great reason to eat a treat guilt-free (or three).

This year, as a special addition the campaign, the Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe at 130 King St. West offered up custom-made smile cookies this morning to kick start the fundraiser

The custom cookies are definitely more aesthetically pleasing than the originals, but the quirkiness of the original cookies is all part of their charm. 

Not to mention they're iced by volunteers, so it's no wonder they don't always look like the perfectly proportionate ones in the ads. 

Each one is slightly different from the rest, and that's what makes them so unique. 

Sometimes the cookies don't look like they're smiling at all, but there's nothing wrong with that.

And sometimes their faces are barely distinguishable, but that's A-OK.

In fact, some people seem to get more joy out of the messy cookies than the pretty ones. 

And someone even started the #IDGAFcookie hashtag to encourage customers to share their funny-looking cookies. 

The fundraising campaign's motto is 'get a smile, give a smile' — and the strangest-looking cookies seem to have no trouble making everyone in their path grin from ear to ear.

