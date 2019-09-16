Tim Hortons smile cookies are hilariously messed up again this year

It's everyone's favourite time of year again and I'm not talking about the Christmas holidays — I'm talking about the time of year when Canadians post hilarious photos of their messed up Tim Hortons smile cookies.

#showmeyoursmile Make someone laugh today, take a pic of your @TimHortons smile cookie. Your full $1 goes to over 500 local charities and organizations in communities across Canada - help others, sweet treats, laughter for all! Let's get creative folks <3 pic.twitter.com/WYgRtT9TwC — CJ Janzen (@_divingbelle_) September 16, 2019

Tim Hortons just launched its annual fall smile cookie fundraising campaign, and with it come the photos of the distorted, wonky icing faces we've all come to know and love.

The cookies cost $1 a piece and all the proceeds go to local charities, so it's a great reason to eat a treat guilt-free (or three).

I got smile cookies to share at work today. I changed my mind and I’m currently in the back eating three cookies. — Daimien 🐼 🏳️‍🌈 (@Pandaimien) September 16, 2019

This year, as a special addition the campaign, the Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe at 130 King St. West offered up custom-made smile cookies this morning to kick start the fundraiser.

The custom cookies are definitely more aesthetically pleasing than the originals, but the quirkiness of the original cookies is all part of their charm.

Not to mention they're iced by volunteers, so it's no wonder they don't always look like the perfectly proportionate ones in the ads.

Sometimes when I’m sad I look at pictures of messed up smile cookies and it makes me laugh so if you get a messed up cookie pls send me a picture so I can smile pic.twitter.com/KrcxxIMkmT — constant state of panic (@marshmllwbunny) September 15, 2019

Each one is slightly different from the rest, and that's what makes them so unique.

I think my smile cookie has something devious planned! 😏The smile cookie campaign is pretty genius. My main office drinks about 50 McDonalds coffees a week and we completely switch to Tim's during the smile campaign. Do you??#smilecookie pic.twitter.com/h144xag6mC — Dezan Social Media (@DezanSocial) September 16, 2019

Sometimes the cookies don't look like they're smiling at all, but there's nothing wrong with that.

When a co-worker drank all your milk #IDGAFcookie pic.twitter.com/SybdKjLoCg — Andy Bowers (@evilpez4) September 16, 2019

And sometimes their faces are barely distinguishable, but that's A-OK.

In fact, some people seem to get more joy out of the messy cookies than the pretty ones.

And someone even started the #IDGAFcookie hashtag to encourage customers to share their funny-looking cookies.

Sure the Smile ones are great, but I always seek out the rare, Island Of Misfit Cookies. If you happen to receive one of these works of art over the next week, don’t forget to use #IDGAFcookie! 🍪 pic.twitter.com/145nfOUrDv — Andy Bowers (@evilpez4) September 15, 2019

The fundraising campaign's motto is 'get a smile, give a smile' — and the strangest-looking cookies seem to have no trouble making everyone in their path grin from ear to ear.