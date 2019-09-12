Tim Hortons will let customers get their own custom designed smile cookies in Toronto

Remember the hilariously-messed up smile cookies Tim Hortons sells for a good cause every year? Well this year, you can get a less (or more) messed up-looking custom cookie.

On Monday, September 16 at the Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe at 130 King St. West, customers will be able to get their own custom-designed cookies and all the proceeds will go to charity.

On Mon, Sept 16, for 1 day only, guests who visit Tim Hortons 130 King St Toronto can get their hands on a custom Smile Cookie for the first time ever. The custom cookies will be made by a cookie artist pic.twitter.com/VaCC5MKwAm — Stefan Ottenbrite (@StefanM411) September 11, 2019

But don't fret, every Tim Hortons in Canada and the U.S. will still be selling the wonky, messy original smile cookies we all know and love from September 16 to 22.

In past years, the cookies have been known to have weirdly distorted faces with dripping mouths, globs for eyes, and sometimes it's even difficult to tell they're meant to be faces.

Still, the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign is for a great cause so Canadians usually buy the cookies in bulk to give out to coworkers, friends and family.

The cookies only cost $1, and 100 per cent of the proceeds go to charity.

Had a REALLY rough day so I stopped at Tim Hortons to grab some SMILE COOKIES to cheer myself up. The promotion starts Monday. I had the date wrong.



Me: pic.twitter.com/6YmTfycJ88 — Hambleton (@virtualham) September 11, 2019

In 2017 alone, Tim Hortons raised over $6.5 million with the campaign, which supports organizations like The Children's Breakfast Club, Military of Mental Health and Friends of We.

And although the cookies rarely look like they do in the advertisements, real versions are far more entertaining.