smile cookies tim hortons 2019

Tim Hortons will let customers get their own custom designed smile cookies in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 30 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Remember the hilariously-messed up smile cookies Tim Hortons sells for a good cause every year? Well this year, you can get a less (or more) messed up-looking custom cookie.

On Monday, September 16 at the Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe at 130 King St. West, customers will be able to get their own custom-designed cookies and all the proceeds will go to charity. 

But don't fret, every Tim Hortons in Canada and the U.S. will still be selling the wonky, messy original smile cookies we all know and love from September 16 to 22. 

In past years, the cookies have been known to have weirdly distorted faces with dripping mouths, globs for eyes, and sometimes it's even difficult to tell they're meant to be faces. 

Still, the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign is for a great cause so Canadians usually buy the cookies in bulk to give out to coworkers, friends and family. 

The cookies only cost $1, and 100 per cent of the proceeds go to charity. 

In 2017 alone, Tim Hortons raised over $6.5 million with the campaign, which supports organizations like The Children's Breakfast Club, Military of Mental Health and Friends of We

And although the cookies rarely look like they do in the advertisements, real versions are far more entertaining. 

Lead photo by

kristinmckellar

