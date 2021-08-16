Toronto's first downtown T&T Supermarket opens this week

T&T Supermarket is finally opening a downtown location this week, good news for people who don't always feel like venturing out to less central areas to get their frozen dumplings, bamboo shoots and egg tofu.

It's also great to hear after their only other location close to downtown in the Port Lands closed down in January 2020. People even wrote messages on the walls of the location before it was demolished for redevelopment.

With locations across the GTA, the Loblaw-owned Asian supermarket is known for their great selection of products and good prices. There are around half a dozen other locations in places like Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Mississauga and Aurora.

Opening up at 297 College near Spadina, the new T&T replaces a location of Independent City Market.

People replied to an Instagram post announcing the grand opening with comments like, "great news," "congratulations," "welcome back" and "lit."

The store will be opening at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20.