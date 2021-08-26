Eat & Drink
chi patisserie

Popular pastry shop in Toronto is dropping its prices by 50% for the rest of the month

Chocolate, sugar, pastry and a 50 per cent off sale? What better combination of things could possibly exist?

As much as it sounds like it may be too good to be true, this heavenly deal is in fact a Toronto reality as Chi Patisserie, the European and East Asian fusion bakery has announced that their entire stock will be 50 per cent off until the end of August.

This unbelievable deal is first-come, first-serve so anyone hoping to get their hands on some discounted treats should look to getting up to the Yonge and Finch location where the bakery is situated.

Selling everything from simple biscuits and cakes to upscale-looking desserts that seemed pulled directly out of a Food Network style competition show, Chi Patisserie has something for everyone with a sweet tooth.

With only a few days left in the month, time is limited on this rare deal and if Toronto's history of loving to form massive lines outside of dessert spots is any indication, the available stock won't be lasting very long.

With the summer heat expected to continue throughout the week, spending a weekend relaxing in the sun with some desserts sounds like a perfect send-off to a wild month.

