Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
king palace toronto

Toronto restaurant famous for its late night eats has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

An Indian hot table joint known for its reasonable prices and popularity with cabbies has closed down in Toronto.

King Palace was distinctive for its large circular sign that once belonged to a donut shop and its hours that extended until late at night.

It resided in the quirky bend Church takes right before it turns into Davenport at Yonge, and served classics like aloo gobi, palak paneer and dal makhani from an extensive menu.

It's now up for lease by City Commercial Group, signs up in the window. About six months ago there a hotel was proposed at the site.

king palace toronto

For Lease signs cover the windows of King Palace. Photo by blogTO.

Rumours on Reddit claim that there was a separate "taxi menu" that was better than the food from the hot table, which people say was usually reheated. Some people also say they had raised their prices, and that the restaurant had recently changed hands.

For Lease signs say the restaurant is up for short term lease. blogTO was unable to reach King Palace for comment, so it remains to be seen what might become of the unusual but memorable spot.

Lead photo by

Joshua Chong

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's newest restaurant pays tribute to beloved owner of the place that came before

Toronto is getting a massive new beer hall

Toronto bar that couldn't make it through pandemic is being reborn as something exciting

Man says he was refused entry at Toronto bar because of fanny packs

Toronto restaurant famous for its late night eats has permanently closed

Toronto's newest pizza joint only makes 20 pies a day and they're selling out

These fast food restaurants in Toronto have the worst chicken welfare rankings

Swanky patio in Toronto has closed but something new is about to open in its place