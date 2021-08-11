Toronto just got the first Canadian location of a popular LA-based pizza joint

A California-based brick oven pizza restaurant that made a splash with their wild boar toppings is opening their first Toronto location.

Burattino Pizza is known for not only topping their pizzas with wild boar pepperoni and sausage, but also ingredients like duck prosciutto, quail egg, sturgeon, brie and black garlic.

Their motto is "crunch, baby, crunch": the very thin, crunchy pizza is loaded right to the edges with toppings, especially something they call their "onetwony pepparoni," a pizza that's guaranteed to be topped with at least 120 pepperonis.

"We offer California-style Pizza, thin, slightly crunchy crust and lots of quality toppings," Burattino Toronto director Deni Kosumov tells blogTO.

Kosumov continues to explain that their "120 pepperoni"pizza actually "has more than 150 peps per 18-inch pizza."

Some of Burattino's best sellers are a 120 black garlic pepperoni pizza with black garlic sauce that's been slow cooked and fermented for 48 days, and a Croatian pizza topped with vegetables and beef prosciutto. People also love their Meat Lover's pizza and Pizza Bianca.

The 120 pepperoni is available at the Toronto location, along with other typical topping options like meatballs and fresh basil.

The Toronto location of the chain is located at 3109 Dundas St. W. and soft opened in late July, with a grand opening planned for Sept. 2. So far the Los-Angeles-based company founded in 2016 has locations in San Pedro, Carson, and London, England.

They're aiming to expand to some other cities in Canada in about a year.