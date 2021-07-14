15 secret patios you need to visit in Toronto this summer

Everybody loves a secret patio in Toronto. There's no more powerful feeling than knowing something that nobody else knows (...yet)! And of course, whether or not anyone else finds out depends entirely on the secret-keeper, and in this case, it's me! And lucky for you, I can't keep 'em.

Here's a list of secret patios you have to visit in Toronto this summer. Shhh! Tell everyone.

Sure, it looks like a simple art gallery from the street, but dig a little deeper, and you'll find that this Dundas West gallery and bar hosts a patio behind the unassuming artistic exhibits out front. Sip some artsy backyard vibes on their visually stimulating garden patio while you mull over a piece from one of the next great artists of our time.

You may already be familiar with Constantine's ground floor restaurant at Anndore House near Yonge and Bloor, but how familiar are you with its rooftop patio? Escape the bustle of the city and head up to the second floor outdoor dining space. There you'll find a secluded area where you can have a drink and pretend you're in another world.

Keep your eyes peeled for the signage outside this Danforth bar letting you know about their hidden back patio, otherwise you might never know it's there! Step off the main street and into a little slice of seclusion, where craft beer, pub fare, and a breath of fresh air are on the menu.

Nestled in and away from Geary Avenue, this bar's patio waits patiently for you to find it. Lit with outdoor string lighting, the patio has a secluded, rustic vibe where you're free to secretly indulge in all the pizza and beer you want.

Tucked away in a backyard spot, concealed from the hustle and bustle of Leslieville, Hanoi 3 Seasons offers diners a chance to step out of the city and into an oasis replete with high fencing and hanging lanterns.

If you love a nice, large glass of wine at the end of a long day (or in the middle of one, who am I kidding?), this Dundas West wine shop is the place for you and your big glass. Their colourful and eclectic backyard patio situated around a fountain is a local secret I just can't keep.

A hidden gem in Parkdale, Islas Filipino BBQ and Bar hosts a cozy patio at the back of their restaurant so there's no need to worry about whether or not you'll be able to enjoy authentic Filipino cuisine outdoors this summer.

For those saddened by the closing of this brewpub's massive Mercer Street rooftop patio, you'll be delighted to know they haven't left us for good. They've just moved west where their craft brews and beer garden aesthetic lives on. Set a little back from the street, you'll have to search for it, but once you've spotted the patio, you'll never forget where it is.

This new bar in Little Italy offers patrons the opportunity to sneak away from the action on College Street and take relaxing refuge in their backyard patio area. Adorned with twinkle lights and accented with large barn-style doors, this secluded patio is a perfect hidden spot for an afternoon cocktail or a romantic drink at dusk.

With high fencing and a whimsical aesthetic, Peter Pan's backyard patio feels like the best kind of magical secret. When you slip off busy Queen Street West and onto this hidden patio, you'll definitely feel like you're in Neverland.

This staple of the Queen West neighbourhood has been hiding her sweet backyard patio since opening in 1978. Those who know about it, know that this iconic secret spot is imperceptible from the street. Serving Laotian and Thai dishes, the Queen Mother Cafe has a private, shaded backyard patio for you to indulge in all the menu has to offer.

Suffice it to say, ramen is a noodle-lover's dream, and at Ryus Noodle Bar near Danforth and Broadview, prepare for those dreams to come true. Having just recently revamped their backyard patio, you can be sure that this little secret spot won't be one for much longer.

Passing by the front of this Dundas West hot spot, you'd be fair in assuming they only have a cute little curb lane patio, but this adorable brunch and dinner spot has a hidden backyard spot that's sure to be your new neighbourhood favourite.

This Parkdale cafe and wine bar has a lovely backyard patio that serves as a delightful coffee hotspot during the day before seamlessly transitioning into a wine bar at night. All you need to do is find the patio, hold out your hand in the shape of a coffee mug or a wine glass, and they'll do the rest.

Boasting several locations throughout the city, Daldongnae's Koreatown North restaurant has a private backyard patio that's perfect for sampling some of this restaurant's famous Korean menu. Both covered and heated, the patio operates in any and all inclement weather, so it's sure to become a reliable go-to spot.

Remember! Make sure to abide by the bar or restaurant's policies so the patios can be enjoyed safely and responsibly by everyone.