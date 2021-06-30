Toronto ramen bar is now serving 100oz beer towers on its hidden back patio

Calling all beer and ramen lovers! It's patio season, the perfect time to enjoy a crisp-cold pint of beer on the patio - or a tower of beer if that's more your style.

The Japanese ramen joint, Ryus Noodle Bar located at 768 Broadview Ave is now offering 100oz towers of premium Sapporo beer ($29.20) on its patio and it's the ultimate way to embrace the season with friends.

The traditional pitcher is 60oz of beer, so the tower offers a whopping 40 per cent more.

Recently @Ryusnoodlebar1 set up a lovely little #backpatio for this #summer.



Want to see it? Check out the attached to get a glimpse into this little hidden oasis. They also now have beer towers for you to share with your bubbles!



Stay tuned for more #DanforthPatios features! pic.twitter.com/sdI0jJ5gkM — Broadview Danforth BIA (@BroadviewDanBIA) June 29, 2021

Owner of Ryus Noodle Bar, Roy Takahashi tells blogTO that "For the new patio grand opening, I wanted to offer a special item for the customers that is attractive and fun - the beer tower was born out of that idea."

The ramen bar recently re-did its back patio just in time for summer. The hidden oasis patio is sheltered while still providing lots of natural light, beaming with tons of greenery and glowing tea lights. You may just feel transported to a patio in Kyoto.

The authentic noodle bar offers various savoury bowls including Ryus Rich Shio ($14.95) Spicy Miso Ramen ($16.25) and Tan Tan Man ($16.50) to name a few.

Ryus Noodle Bar is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.