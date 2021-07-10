Toronto just got a new hidden rooftop patio in the heart of the city

Toronto is full of rooftop patios, you just have to know where to look, and a brand new one in the heart of the city is craftily hidden from view.

Constantine is the latest restaurant to open up a splashy new rooftop patio. Located on the second floor, it's nestled in greenery and surrounded by city views.

Constantine is the ground floor restaurant at Anndore House, a boutique hotel near Yonge and Bloor, and is known for serving Mediterreanean-inspired cuisine like flatbreads, pastas, meat and seafood. The spot is headed up by Craig Harding, who also has La Palma on Dundas West.

During the pandemic, they've been doing takeaway as well as creating custom kits like scotch flights for Father's Day, Mother's Day brunch and Caesar kits, and picnic kits.

You can currently reserve for a space on the second floor patio from Wednesday through Sunday. The space opened up to the public on June 24.