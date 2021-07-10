Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
constantine toronto

Toronto just got a new hidden rooftop patio in the heart of the city

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is full of rooftop patios, you just have to know where to look, and a brand new one in the heart of the city is craftily hidden from view.

Constantine is the latest restaurant to open up a splashy new rooftop patio. Located on the second floor, it's nestled in greenery and surrounded by city views.

Constantine is the ground floor restaurant at Anndore House, a boutique hotel near Yonge and Bloor, and is known for serving Mediterreanean-inspired cuisine like flatbreads, pastas, meat and seafood. The spot is headed up by Craig Harding, who also has La Palma on Dundas West.

During the pandemic, they've been doing takeaway as well as creating custom kits like scotch flights for Father's Day, Mother's Day brunch and Caesar kits, and picnic kits.

You can currently reserve for a space on the second floor patio from Wednesday through Sunday. The space opened up to the public on June 24.

Lead photo by

Constantine

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant and bar has permanently closed in difficult location

Global chicken chain opening its first Canadian location in Mississauga this week

Toronto just got a new hidden rooftop patio in the heart of the city

Rain causing major headache for Toronto restaurants without covered patios

Toronto bakery keeps getting its posts about cookies blocked by Instagram

McDonald's restaurants in Ontario are now trying to get more people vaccinated

20 patios in Toronto where you can watch Italy vs England in the Euro Cup Final

How Ritz Caribbean grew to become one of Toronto's most famous restaurant chains