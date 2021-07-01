Burger joint that has a cult following just opened its first downtown Toronto location

A cult burger joint with a loyal following just opened a store in downtown Toronto, and fast food lovers are rejoicing.

Rosie's Burgers has only had a location in Port Credit up until now, unfortunately for Toronto burger fans, but their dreams are now coming true with a spot just opening up inside our city limits.

The restaurant does a stripped-down, nostalgic menu starring the crushable style of burgers the likes of which Toronto is obsessed with, along with fries, poutine, shakes and floats.

They also do triple chocolate chip cookies and banana pudding for dessert and have their own merch, even their own Spotify playlist.

Rosie's has appeared in Toronto before, at a pop-up at Cold Tea in summer 2020, and were asked back to the now-closed bar again the same summer due to popular demand.

The restaurant's Toronto location just opened today, July 1, at 573 Queen West near Portland where a location of another burger joint, B.Good, used to be.

"When we started, we knew we wanted to make our way to the downtown core. We didn't know it would happen within our first year of business," Dustin Gelman of Rosie's tells blogTO.

"We started scouting for a second location in early spring 2021. With a handful of attractive prospects, nothing felt quite as good as being in the thick of Queen West. We really wanted to make our mark by planting ourselves in the city's core while still providing our mom and pop neighbourhood vibe."

On opening day, every burger purchased will get you the chance to be one of three winners of a raffle for a $50 gift card and merch.

Rosie's will also still be doing pop-ups in Toronto this summer, starting with one at Man of Kent on July 11 to celebrate the opening of tattoo shop The Original Gallery.