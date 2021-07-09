20 patios in Toronto where you can watch Italy vs England in the Euro Cup Final

The Euro Cup Final is on this Sunday, and if you haven't heard: it's a big deal! Italy is squaring off against England and there will undoubtedly be a massive number of fans in Toronto rooting for both teams.

If you’re looking for a spot to hunker down and enjoy the match (it starts at 3 p.m.), here are some patios where you can fill up your Euro Cup.

For fans of Italy

Possibly the Place To Be to watch the EuroCup final in Little Italy, Cafe Diplomatico’s iconic corner patio is likely to be filled to the brim with eager sports fans. Get here early, or you’ll have to stake out a spot on the street and peer in from the sidewalk!

A rooftop patio in Little Italy is a great spot to be a part of some of the action without being down on the ground in the middle of party-chaos. This rooftop is an in-demand spot, so get there early!

This Little Italy patio is replete with high-top tables and stools dotted on both sides of the sidewalk. Whether you’re at the tables, or just passing through, you’ll be able to catch the game from this curbside spot.

Order up a plate of authentic Calabrese cuisine and cheer on your favourite team on this patio in the heart of Little Italy. Pro tip: if you’re cheering for England here, you should probably keep that to yourself.

If you find yourself in Corso Italia this Sunday, head to The Bull BBQ Pit to "catch all the soccer action" as their sign out front says! Their sidewalk patio is the perfect place to root for Italy.

For fans of England

This classic British pub patio near Yonge and Dundas is sure to be a hotspot for those rooting for England, but their traditional pub fare can be enjoyed by everyone, no matter what team you’re cheering on.

This Yorkville patio is open 365 days a year, so naturally they’ve got your back when it comes to reliability. You can definitely catch the match here. Hopefully your favourite team's skills are just as reliable as this patio's hours.

This Dundas and Ossington spot is a local favourite, so you can take this opportunity to bond with those who live around the neighbourhood while you cheer for the same team (maybe?!). Honestly, everybody wins here.

Grab your pub grub, a seat at a table on the Leslieville patio, and settle in for an afternoon of nail biting ups and downs in the sport called life- I mean- soccer. This is about soccer.

Boasting a large, covered patio, this Yonge and St. clair spot has got your Euro Cup experience, quite literally, covered. Grab a bevvy and some of their delicious pub fare and take a drink every time your team's goalie blocks a shot. Nobody says you can't play too.

For fans of either team

If you love soccer, you’ll love this giant waterfront patio where you’ll be able to catch the game from several large televisions. Lucky for everyone, there are great views of the water to look at when the tension in the game gets to be too much to bear!

Boasting both a sidewalk spot and a secluded backyard patio, this bar near Dupont and Bathurst will be playing the match on several televisions. Whether you’re at the front or the back, order up a cold bevvy so you can raise a glass when your favourite team scores, or drown your sorrows when they don't.

Should you find yourself near King and Sherbourne desperately searching for libations and a television screen, firstly, calm down and take a breath, and secondly, go here! The backyard patio at Betty's on King is not only a secret little paradise, it's one where you can watch the game!

Boasting a 21 foot outdoor television, the views of the lake and the game are equally impressive on this waterfront patio in the Port Lands. Reservations recommended.

In Etobicoke? Crooked Cue has got you covered. Sink into a spot on their sprawling patio, order up a classic pub dish, and watch the game from one of several large TVs.

If you love Caesars and beer (and really, who doesn't?), The Euro Cup Final can be found playing on a TV at the intersection of Dundas and Carlaw, on the patio at Dundas and Carlaw. Is it clear where this is? If not... Good luck.

There’s plenty of space in this beach-themed Leslieville parking lot patio, so you can stretch out your arms in excitement as your favourite team scores a goal. The bright orange Muskoka chairs and sand pit await you.

You can safely root for Italy and/or England on this Queen West patio. Order yourself a plateful of German food and choose from an impressive selection of imported beer. And hey, order seconds; there are no red-cards here.

This bumpin’ patio is going to make you feel like you’re watching the game with a few dozen of your closest friends, and after the year we’ve had, that is no small thing.

A cold beer or a flavourful cocktail will undoubtedly enhance the Final at this popular West Queen West sports bar. If the score starts making you feel light headed, make sure you order some of the bar’s pub fare to maintain your equilibrium.