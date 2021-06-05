Vancouver's popular spot for French tacos is opening a Toronto location

When people think tacos, France usually isn't the first country that comes to mind. Brick'N'Cheese, a new restaurant that started as a Vancouver ghost kitchen is here to change that.

Looks may be deceiving because these tacos look more like burritos, and are eaten exactly like one.

Referred to as bricks, each one is stuffed with various proteins, cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos and even pickles.

This unique taco style is said to be a popular street food in France, and will be making its Toronto debut during the first week of July at their new location on the corner of College and Beatrice, just east of Ossington.

"When we started our businesses just over a year ago, the plan was to introduce our French tacos from France to Canada," the Brick'N'Cheese team told blogTO.

"We’ve always planned on opening multiple locations nationally and happy to finally to be in Toronto!"

The Vancouver location already partners with a number of delivery apps so it's expected that the Toronto location will have similar options.

A city as multicultural as Toronto means we're always getting to try new things. A French taco shaped like a burrito making its way over from Vancouver certainly seems like it fits right in.