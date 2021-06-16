Toronto restaurant with socially distanced pool parties is opening for the summer

Socially distanced pool parties are back at a Toronto restaurant that's reopened for the summer with a brand new chef.

The poolside patio at Grand Bizarre boasts 86,000 square feet, so it's easy to keep a good distance from people at three infinity pools. Back open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can now reserve poolside cabanas for weekend brunch, lunch or dinner.

This year, there's a menu by Robert Rainford, whose name you might recognize from Food Network Canada's License to Grill. Expect pasta, steaks, charcuterie and bowls as well as plant-based options like "crab" cakes and sliders.

Of course, there's a menu of bottle service packages to accompany, with prices ranging up to $13,000 for bottles of Hennessy or Remy Martin. There should be DJs spinning for entertainment as you sip.

Tickets can be booked in advance online and start at $11.24 for sunbeds, sunchairs, dining tables, high tops and lounge spots, $64.24 for cabanas. There's a reservation fee of $7.50 for every ticket, which gets you pool access an ice cream or dessert, and seats are first come, first serve.

Grand Bizarre is now open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 p.m. 'til late on Friday, and 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. 'til late on Saturday and Sunday.