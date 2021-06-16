Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
grand bizarre toronto

Toronto restaurant with socially distanced pool parties is opening for the summer

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Socially distanced pool parties are back at a Toronto restaurant that's reopened for the summer with a brand new chef.

The poolside patio at Grand Bizarre boasts 86,000 square feet, so it's easy to keep a good distance from people at three infinity pools. Back open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, you can now reserve poolside cabanas for weekend brunch, lunch or dinner.

This year, there's a menu by Robert Rainford, whose name you might recognize from Food Network Canada's License to Grill. Expect pasta, steaks, charcuterie and bowls as well as plant-based options like "crab" cakes and sliders.

Of course, there's a menu of bottle service packages to accompany, with prices ranging up to $13,000 for bottles of Hennessy or Remy Martin. There should be DJs spinning for entertainment as you sip.

Tickets can be booked in advance online and start at $11.24 for sunbeds, sunchairs, dining tables, high tops and lounge spots, $64.24 for cabanas. There's a reservation fee of $7.50 for every ticket, which gets you pool access an ice cream or dessert, and seats are first come, first serve.

Grand Bizarre is now open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 p.m. 'til late on Friday, and 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. 'til late on Saturday and Sunday.

Lead photo by

Grand Bizarre

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Bars and restaurants in Ontario see big sales boost after patios reopen

Toronto restaurant with socially distanced pool parties is opening for the summer

Adamson BBQ owner Adam Skelly mounts constitutional challenge against Ontario

Toronto bar that closed has reopened underneath a popular nightclub

There are now huge outdoor patio spaces at some Toronto malls

Toronto neighbourhood unable to reopen patios because of brutal street construction

Toronto is getting a drive-thru food festival on the Canada Day long weekend

The members-only Spoke Club has permanently closed in Toronto