There's now huge outdoor patio spaces at some Toronto malls

Toronto malls now have huge patio spaces for outdoor dining that can seat up to 100.

That is, physically distanced in groups of four, of course.

Yorkdale Mall, Square One and Scarborough Town Centre have debuted these patio areas to support the food and beverage businesses within them, which have been suffering due to restrictions which have kept malls closed.

The patios are all outfitted with greenery, covered tents, umbrellas and lighting, and people are seated on a first come, first serve basis. Onsite hosts manage capacity and notify people in virtual lineups when a table is ready. Dozens of restaurants from the malls are represented.

"These outdoor dining areas are designed to provide an opportunity for our customers to enjoy food from these businesses in a pleasant environment that adheres to provincial safety measures," says L.A. Glassford, VP Restaurant, Entertainment, Urban Retail, Oxford Properties.

"These patios also support our restaurants with much needed additional seating as customer demand has exceeded expectations."

Yorkdale is calling their patio space The Terrace, which comes with Muskoka chairs as well as a tent. It's located in the northeast parking lot and open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

"Dining is an important part of the shopping centre experience, and we are deeply invested in the success of all restaurants and food tenants," says Glassford.