Former Toronto strip club to reopen as upscale seafood restaurant

The not-so-secret secret of what's happening to downtown Toronto's shuttered For Your Eyes Only strip club has at long last been revealed: As predicted based on recent liquor license applications, the venue will reopen this summer as a swanky, sustainable seafood restaurant.

A representative for the company confirmed to blogTO on Tuesday that Mademoiselle Raw Bar & Grill is taking over the space long-occupied by FYEO at 563 King Street W.

Billed as "a sophisticated, fine-dining restaurant," the new venture comes to us by way of the same team behind nearby MARBL steakhouse.

"The new space is currently undergoing significant renovations, upgrades, and preparing for our launch which we know will be a spectacular addition to King West," says a representative for the group.

"Stunning settings, vibrant energy, an envy-worthy wine list, and truly genuine hospitality will make Mademoiselle Raw Bar & Grill your next 'go-to' restaurant."

An exact opening date has yet to be determined, but the club's owners are hoping for a Summer 2021 launch (pending COVID-19 restrictions).

Chef Evan Dickinson (Aria, Crush Wine Bar) will be at the helm of the venue's "dining program," which the rep says "will be predominantly seafood and feature a spectacular raw bar and chef's table, seafood tower, and fish charcuterie."

In terms of the space, they're going for a "Miami decadance" meets "fine dining in Southern France" vibe. Very King West indeed.

"As a team, we feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to open a restaurant at a time when the hospitality industry is at its lowest point," reads a statement from the group.

"With that, we are pleased to share that the restaurant will employ more than 200+ talented hospitality workers from front of house to back of house."

More details are expected closer to the time of the restaurant's opening date (you can watch for it on Instagram here) but it sounds like major changes are in store for what used to be one of downtown Toronto's last remaining strip clubs.