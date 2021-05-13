Downtown Toronto is getting a new T&T Supermarket and it's opening soon

Downtown Toronto is finally getting its own T&T Supermarket, the Asian grocery chain with multiple locations in Markham and across the GTA.

Toronto customers were devastated after the brand's Cherry Street store was shuttered and then demolished early last year as part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Port Lands, and have since had to travel out of the city to gain access to T&T's extensive array of international products that are hard to find in one place elsewhere.

But now, the Loblaws-owned company is opening up a new location at 301 College, near Spadina, in Kensington-Chinatown.

The store and its recognizable green-and-white colourway will be taking over a defunct Independent City Market in the bottom of a condo building later this year, boasting 27,000 square feet of floor space and more than 10,000 different items.

The City Market, also under the Loblaw Companies Limited umbrella, closed last fall after four unsuccessful years in the neighbourhood.

The new T&T will provide nearly 100 new jobs, which it is already hiring for, by the time it is slated to open this September — something the company has been excited about since having to close the Cherry Street shop.

"While we've been able to continue to support our downtown customers through our online shopping, we've been looking for a new store location," T&T CEO Tina Lee said in a press release about the new outpost.

"The new store location is perfect — in the heart of the city and within walking distance for so many of our customers. We can't wait to be able to serve Torontonians again in person."