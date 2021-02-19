Tex-Mex chain Lone Star launches 19 locations of Nashville hot chicken in Ontario

Tex-Mex chain Lone Star, known for its fajitas and margaritas, is getting into the Nashville hot chicken game by opening 19 locations of Frankie's Nashville Hot Chicken across Ontario.

For those in Toronto, so far there's a location in Etobicoke at 930 Dixon Rd. and in Richmond Hill at 157 York Blvd., and you can order from both through Skip the Dishes or Uber Eats.

There are also four locations in Ottawa, and others in Oakville, Windsor, Barrie, Kingston, London, Belleville, Brampton, Pickering and Ancaster, with more on the way.

The restaurant appeared around November 2020. They serve chicken marinated for 36 hours in three heat levels, from "Ho-Hum" with no spice, to "Nashville Hot," to "Hot AF" with scotch bonnet and habanero pepper.

They do chicken strip and sandwich combos, have a line of dips, and offer curly fries, garlic toast, onion rings and pickle slaw for sides.

They even have beer and ice cream, so you can bundle your chicken with a six-pack of Bud, Bud Light, Stella, Corona or Mill Street plus a tub of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked or Netflix and Chill'd.

We already have some great local representations of Nashville hot chicken in the city, so it'll be interesting to see how this new chain concept stacks up.