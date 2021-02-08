10 bakeries for Valentine's Day themed treats in Toronto

Bakeries for Valentine's Day themed treats in Toronto are where to get everything from cheesy heart-shaped baked goods and giant cookie cakes to classy pastries and eye-popping cakes. Support local this year and give your sweetie a little sugar at the same time.

This bakery near Bay and Dundas is offering Valentine's Day specials including an Earl Grey cake, a mille-feuille, heart-shaped cookies and even a "Morning Glory" box that comes with brioche, croissants, jam and coffee.

Choose from different options of decorations on cupcakes from this bakery near Yonge and Eglinton, including roses, hearts, and messages like "XOXO," "I love you" and "be mine."

A "Bites of Love" set from this Baldwin Village spot includes six mini cream buns coated with Belgian chocolate in matcha, azuki and amaou strawberry flavours with cute designs.

A limited edition Happy Valentine's Day box from this donut company with locations at Yorkdale Mall and in Square One contains half a dozen donuts in varieties like strawberry cheesecake and red velvet, as well as some topped with Callebaut chocolate.

This eclair specialist on Queen West is doing an exclusive collection of eclairs and cakes for Valentine's Day with decorations so artistic they're almost too beautiful to eat.

Riverside and Kensington Market locations of this bakery known for its bread are turning out something sweet for Valentine's Day: a limited edition Gateau St Honore, a puff pastry base topped with choux filled with cream and coated in caramel.

This cake and pastry maker with locations in Scarborough and Kensington Market is doing a Valentine's seasonal "Love You Berry Much" cake with red berry jelly, vanilla mousseline, and a crunchy almond meringue wrapped in a chocolate box decoration.

This Kensington Market cafe is doing fascinating little "stained glass" cookies in the shape of hearts for Valentine's Day that are kind of like mini kaleidoscopes with little sprinkly bits tumbling around inside.

Kensington Market has this pickup window for donuts that's offering to spell out a romantic message for you in everyone's true love language: fried dough. Place your order for phrases like "I love you," "be mine" and "XOXO."

This popular bakery in South Etobicoke is featuring plenty of special items for Valentine's Day including cupcakes and cakes decorated with heart shaped treats.