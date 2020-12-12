Eat & Drink
plancha toronto

Toronto restaurant popular for its takeout lunch has permanently closed

A restaurant known for its Mediterranean influenced menu has permanently closed in the Financial District after about two years in business.

Plancha offered healthy, high-quality food to go like flatbreads and yogurt bowls.

Owner and operator Benny Cohen says Plancha closed on Sept. 1 for two main reasons.

"All the offices around us let us know that they will not be coming back before the second quarter of 2021," he told blogTO, citing a landlord demanding full rent as the second reason.

Plancha also has a Square One location, but it's closed temporarily as of the second week of December, with hopes to open again after lockdown is over.

Hector Vasquez

