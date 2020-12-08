Pizza joint that shared space with Adamson BBQ forced to close due to safety concerns

Many have been following the Adamson Barbecue saga these past few weeks, but if you weren't a diehard fan before, you might not know about the pizza joint that shared its space which has now been forced to temporarily close.

"I have made the very difficult decision to close Conspiracy Pizza effective immediately," owner Dan Rios wrote on the restaurant's Instagram story.

"Due to recent events beyond our control, it has become clear that we can no longer guarantee the safety of our staff or customers in the face of a quickly escalating pandemic."

Adamson Barbecue has been embroiled in scandal recently leading up to owner Adam Skelly being arrested for defying lockdown orders to open his restaurant for indoor dining. Not only have his actions obviously had a grave impact on Conspiracy Pizza, they've even affected business down the street at Great Lakes Brewery.

In the Instagram story, Rios goes on to thank customers for their support and staff for their efforts and adhering to safety guidelines to the letter.

"This is not the end of Conspiracy Pizza. We will come back better and stronger in a new location," he writes.

The restaurant had been doing their own free delivery during the summer.

Rios was unable to comment any further information beyond the official statement, other than to clarify that they have been purchasing and smoking their own meats using Adamson smokers since he took full ownership in July 2019, and that they are hoping to open back up at a new location in Leaside.