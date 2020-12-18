The 55 bucket list food to try at Toronto's newest restaurants
Food in Toronto this year may have been different from any other, but there were still plenty of great dishes from the city's newest restaurants to add to your bucket list and give you a reason to keep going. Toronto got lots of new pizza and burgers, but also sophisticated seafood dishes, underrepresented cuisines and new inventions.
Check out the Toronto food bucket list in this photo gallery.
Hector Vasquez at Marked
Join the conversation Load comments