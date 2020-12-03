Jollibee is opening its first downtown Toronto location later this month

Everyone's favourite Filipino fried chicken restaurant is officially coming to downtown Toronto, and the new location is expected to open its doors by the end of the month.

It was first announced that Jollibee would be opening a new restaurant at 335 Yonge Street in April of 2019, but a date for the new location had yet to be announced — until now.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to blogTO that the new fast food spot will be opening at the busy corner of Yonge and Gould later this December.

"Later this month, Jollibee will be opening a store on downtown Toronto's historic Yonge Street," reads a news release about the opening.

"Located at 334 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, the area is often referred to as the 'Times Square of Toronto' as it is a major retail hub with heavy pedestrian traffic."

Of course, the location will only be open for takeout and delivery as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

The beloved fast food chain is also expected to eventually open a new location in Midtown Toronto at the corner of Yonge and Broadway, but the opening date has not yet been revealed.