jollibee toronto

Jollibee is opening its first location in Midtown Toronto

Attention all fried chicken and spaghetti lovers: the Filipino fast food chain known for both items is officially opening another location in Toronto. 

Beloved restaurant Jollibee already has a few locations throughout the city, and now another is set to open at the corner of Yonge and Broadway in Midtown.

City councillor Josh Matlow tweeted the news on Friday, calling it "very exciting news for our local Filipino community, along with many other Jolly Crispy Chicken fans."

Daly McCarten, the executive director of the Uptown Yonge BIA, confirmed the incoming location to blogTO, indicating that it will be moving in where the old South Street Burger location once was at 2383 Yonge St.

The arrival of the first ever Toronto Jollibee location at 15 William Kitchen Rd. in Scarborough back in 2018 resulted in a food craze that has yet to die down, often leading to massive lineups of diners who simply can't get enough of the Filipino-style spaghetti and crispy fried chicken. 

The company also launched home delivery for the first time back in April to improve convenience for customers throughout the pandemic, and it's available for all of the brand's GTA locations through DoorDash. 

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

