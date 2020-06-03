Brampton is getting its first Jollibee location

Brampton is getting its first Jollibee — a Filipino fast food chain known for its fried chicken and spaghetti.

Jollibee already has two Toronto locations, one on William Kitchen Road in Scarborough and one on Billy Bishop Way in North York, and both inspired major lineups when they opened. They're currently offering home delivery during the pandemic.

The new location in Brampton will be near the entrance of Bramalea City Centre, and should be 4,000 square feet.

With construction by BUILD IT by Design (who have also been delivering meals from local restaurants to those who need them) scheduled to start within the week, the new location should open in the fall, likely September. Sit tight, Brampton: mango pies are coming.