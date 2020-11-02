10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

New restaurants in Toronto are some real fighters, starting up their businesses right around the time that dine-in service was temporarily banned in the city. Support these places for sushi, burgers, Italian and Indian by ordering takeout, and head over to their dining rooms when they reopen.

Here are some new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Matty Matheson has made a triumphant return to the Toronto restaurant scene with this quick service burger window, which turns out double smash burgers and ultra-thick "The Matty" burgers plus fries and signature sauces.

Hemant Bhagwani has done it again with this snack bar concept in Leaside serving vada pau, chaat and keema with Iranian and Indian influences.

A sushi chain has just opened this upper floor location in Yorkville with a focus on omakase. Expect 15- to 20-course meals with optional wine and sake pairings.

Milk tea, sushi, flowers and more all come together at this new food hall in North York that's been a long time coming, and has a pleasing aesthetic to its space.

This new French bistro in the Annex is serving up classics like musssels, poutine, sandwiches, steak, endive salad, soup and duck confit.

Leslieville now has this Latin American restaurant serving dishes like yuca gnocchi, grilled shrimp ceviche, empanadas, house sourdough, pastries and croquettes with salsa.

Standard sushi offerings like maki, aburi sushi, poke bowls, chirashi and noodles are all now available at this new restaurant near Yonge and College.

The people behind Love Chix are back at it with this new Davenport Village venture that does charcuterie, burgers, flatbreads and fish n' chips.

This new Middle Eastern restaurant for Israeli cuisine like falafel, pita, hummus and salads that are all presented beautifully has opened in the Beaches.

Italian food has a new home at this restaurant in x where preserved albacore salad, oxtail rigatoni, hand-rolled gnocchi and pizza are all on the menu.