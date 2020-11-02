Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 35 minutes ago
new toronto restaurants

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 35 minutes ago
New restaurants in Toronto are some real fighters, starting up their businesses right around the time that dine-in service was temporarily banned in the city. Support these places for sushi, burgers, Italian and Indian by ordering takeout, and head over to their dining rooms when they reopen.

Here are some new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Matty's Patty's Burger Club

Matty Matheson has made a triumphant return to the Toronto restaurant scene with this quick service burger window, which turns out double smash burgers and ultra-thick "The Matty" burgers plus fries and signature sauces.

Bombay Snack Bar

Hemant Bhagwani has done it again with this snack bar concept in Leaside serving vada pau, chaat and keema with Iranian and Indian influences.

Kibo Secret Garden

A sushi chain has just opened this upper floor location in Yorkville with a focus on omakase. Expect 15- to 20-course meals with optional wine and sake pairings.

Upper East Food Club

Milk tea, sushi, flowers and more all come together at this new food hall in North York that's been a long time coming, and has a pleasing aesthetic to its space.

Maison T

This new French bistro in the Annex is serving up classics like musssels, poutine, sandwiches, steak, endive salad, soup and duck confit.

Gardel

Leslieville now has this Latin American restaurant serving dishes like yuca gnocchi, grilled shrimp ceviche, empanadas, house sourdough, pastries and croquettes with salsa.

Gurume Sushi

Standard sushi offerings like maki, aburi sushi, poke bowls, chirashi and noodles are all now available at this new restaurant near Yonge and College.

Century Park Tavern

The people behind Love Chix are back at it with this new Davenport Village venture that does charcuterie, burgers, flatbreads and fish n' chips.

Limon Beaches

This new Middle Eastern restaurant for Israeli cuisine like falafel, pita, hummus and salads that are all presented beautifully has opened in the Beaches.

Salvo

Italian food has a new home at this restaurant in x where preserved albacore salad, oxtail rigatoni, hand-rolled gnocchi and pizza are all on the menu.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

