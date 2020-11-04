This Toronto bakery got to create an epic birthday cake for Drake

Though Drake may have been accused of indulging in some disgustingly raisin-y mac & cheese at his birthday party late last month, the superstar at least has good taste in cakes, based on the confection his team had custom made to celebrate his big 34th.

The singer's official swanky bash was been held at Nobu L.A. on his special day, but his team turned to a hometown bakery when it came down to his bday cake.

Toronto bakery For the Love of Cake, a Liberty Village staple that has been around for 11 years, was unexpectedly presented with the opportunity to craft a masterpiece for Toronto's most famous son, and despite a really tight turnaround, they of course took it.

"It was such an exciting thing for us," owner Drishty Jaiswal said about being commissioned from an L.A. caller to whip up a cake in honour of Drizzy's birthday in just one day's time.

At first, Jaiswal and her all-women team weren't aware of who the cake was for, and were worried that the timeline was too short for the request.

But when they found it it was possibly a cake for Drake himself from international real-estate brokerage and lifestyle company The Agency, the crew of three was completely starstruck and pulled a 21-hour all-nighter to get it done, from the design stage to the finishing touches.

Though the small shop was given guidance on what to include — like red roses and some sort of reference to the artist's previous albums — the bakers were able to brainstorm and use their own creativity to come up with what ended up being a very Toronto-themed dessert that seems very much Drake's style.

The cake features the iconic CN Tower emerging from a black-and-grey marbled rock with roses, gold detailing, and a banner reading "Happy Birthday Certified Lover Boy."

All parts of the piece of art are edible, from the tower, which is made of modelling chocolate, to the moist, hand-sculpted death-by-chocolate interior.

The team was originally asked to deliver the cake directly to Drake's Bridle Path mansion on Saturday, but a representative of The Agency ended up picking it up directly from the bakery on Monday instead.

Though the gift may have been a few weeks later than Drake's actual birthday on Oct. 24, here's hoping he actually got to get a taste of the spectacular locally (and lovingly)-made creation.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has gotten a surge of requests since sharing photos of the cake online.