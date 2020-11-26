Fundraiser for Adamson Barbecue raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours

Polarizing restaurant owner Adam Skelly was arrested by police today after attempting to open his restaurant in defiance of municipal and provincial orders for the third day in a row, and he could potentially face fines upwards of $100,000 as a result of the nine charges laid against him Wednesday.

But despite the fact that Skelly has repeatedly broken the law and defied rules put in place to protect the health and safety of Torontonians, it seems he has a sizeable fan club made up of residents who also think not being able to eat ribs inside a restaurant is worse than infecting — and potentially killing — an elderly person with COVID-19.

And this fan club isn't just protesting outside Skelly's restaurant in his defence while holding anti-lockdown signs and wearing Trump 2020 hats, they're also giving him their money.

That's right, supporters of the restaurant owner started a gofundme campaign labelled the Adamson BBQ Legal Defence Fund just 22 hours ago, and it's already raised nearly triple its $10,000 goal.

In less than 24 hours, people have donated more than $28,000 to help Skelly cover the costs of any impending fines.

"Ontario's Adamson BBQ has been opening every day to serve people lunch. And owner Adam Skelly is paying a high price for carrying that cudgel of liberty," wrote Barry McNamar, the creator of the campaign.

"Over the past 24 hours he's been hit with numerous fines totalling tens of thousands of dollars for violating unconstitutional and draconian COVID 'public health orders."

"All because he refuses to let your politicians, who are out there enjoying their fat salaries that we all pay for, wag their fingers at us and tell us we don't have a right to earn a living too," McNamar continued. "After all, 'we're all in this together' right?"

These people let this Adamson dude dupe them. Dude had no permits, nothing. Now he has a GoFundMe for $23k and counting. Idiots. — C Lo aka Vandal Savage (@intrikitt) November 26, 2020

Numerous comments from donors express similar sentiments and refer to Skelly as everything from "a patriot" to "a hero" to "a champion for human rights and freedoms."

This is the “stance” every business owner needs to take! And every Canadian needs to support! It’s a very short video with a big message! #OpenUpNow #ResistLockdowns https://t.co/oz3aHvpktu — Geoff Buxcey (Ret. RCMP) (@geoff_buxcey) November 24, 2020

And as if that much support for a man who appears to show little concern for public health isn't enough, the hashtag #IStandWithAdam is also trending on Twitter in the U.S.

But despite the overwhelming support Skelly is receiving from conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdowners, the business owner will still have to face consequences for his actions.

He's set to appear in court on March 19, 2021 and is facing multiple charges for hosting illegal gatherings, breaching indoor dining regulations and operating without a business license on two seperate days.