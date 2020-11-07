European-style brunch cafe closing in Toronto after three years

A cafe for European-style brunch in an upscale Toronto neighbourhood has shut down after three years in business.

Hom Cafe in Yorkville served breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, and was known for their takes on crepes, avocado toast, soups and schnitzel.

The restaurant posted to social media announcing that "after three and a half years, Hom Cafe has had to make the difficult decision to close its doors in these trying times."

The post garnered over 40 comments in under 24 hours, with people expressing how saddened they were by the news, and saying that the cafe would be sorely missed.

A spokesperson for the cafe says they had to close because of the stress and lack of sales brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the future demolition of the building where they're located.

"After succesfully recovering from the first quarantine, we were then forced to move to only takeout again, which was underwhelming in terms of customer volume," says the spokesperson.

"The building we are currently located in will be demolished in the near future. Had there only been one of the two issues, we would have pushed to try and survive. However, the combination of both has forced us to make the difficult decision to close our beloved restaurant down for the time being."

Toronto is no stranger to demolition and construction, but for this business in this particular building, it comes at an exceptionally poor time.