Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
hom cafe toronto

European-style brunch cafe closing in Toronto after three years

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

A cafe for European-style brunch in an upscale Toronto neighbourhood has shut down after three years in business.

Hom Cafe in Yorkville served breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner, and was known for their takes on crepes, avocado toast, soups and schnitzel.

The restaurant posted to social media announcing that "after three and a half years, Hom Cafe has had to make the difficult decision to close its doors in these trying times."

The post garnered over 40 comments in under 24 hours, with people expressing how saddened they were by the news, and saying that the cafe would be sorely missed.

A spokesperson for the cafe says they had to close because of the stress and lack of sales brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the future demolition of the building where they're located.

"After succesfully recovering from the first quarantine, we were then forced to move to only takeout again, which was underwhelming in terms of customer volume," says the spokesperson.

"The building we are currently located in will be demolished in the near future. Had there only been one of the two issues, we would have pushed to try and survive. However, the combination of both has forced us to make the difficult decision to close our beloved restaurant down for the time being."

Toronto is no stranger to demolition and construction, but for this business in this particular building, it comes at an exceptionally poor time.

Lead photo by

Hom Cafe

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

You can eat a home-cooked Christmas dinner in a private hotel suite in Toronto

The top 10 fish and chips restaurants in Scarborough

One of Toronto's favourite fried chicken sandwich joints is opening a new location

A Toronto restaurant is offering 1 cent delivery

Toronto furniture store is being replaced by popular bakery for Turkish bagels

European-style brunch cafe closing in Toronto after three years

Whole Foods reverses employee poppy ban following backlash

30 heated rooftop patios open in Toronto right now