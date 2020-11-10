Controversial Toronto restaurant transforms into outdoor hunt camp

Antler, the Toronto restaurant known for its game meats-based restaurant (and getting into showdowns with vegan protestors), has just opened a heated patio dubbed the Antler Hunt Camp.

The Dundas West business run by Chef Michael Hunter announced this weekend that it will be taking reservations and walk-ins for its new tent dining.

Obviously it's not a real hunting camp (there's not much game wandering around on Dundas West), but the new patio is inspired by overnight hunting excursions in the Canadian wild.

Located behind the restaurant, the tent is made of canvas, which is the typical abode during extended hunting trips or for prospectors surveying up north, says the restaurant.

If offers 16 seats and some rustic hunting decor, with two sides of the tent kept open during use for ventilation purposes.

The new tent comes late in the season — indoor dining in Toronto resumes on November 14 — but it's on-brand marketing for a restaurant specializing and advocating for Canadian game meats like elk, venison, wild boar, and the hotly contested foie gras.

The patio's new name may not hold over well with vegan protestors, who spent months protesting Hunter, who, at one point, infamously cut up a deer leg in the front window in front of the crowd.